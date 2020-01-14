Boston Police officer sent threatening note, fake speeding ticket after road rage incident, according to court documents

(CNN) A Boston police officer who allegedly sent a threatening note and fake speeding ticket to a driver he said cut him off was arraigned Tuesday, according to Suffolk County court documents obtained by CNN affiliate WBZ.

Christopher Curtis pleaded not guilty to charges of sending a forged traffic citation, false report by a public employee, witness intimidation, misleading an investigation, and unlawfully obtaining Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI), according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

Curtis' lawyer, Robert M. Griffin said he has "no comment on the matter at this time."

Curtis was driving his Toyota truck on Interstate 93 on March 1, 2019 while off-duty when he got into a road rage incident, according to court documents. He is accused of using the victim's license plate number to find the victim's home address, sending a forged speeding ticket and a note that accused the victim of driving 90 miles per hour in a 65 mile-per-hour zone, according to court documents.

Curtis' alleged note said the other driver owed $790 as a result of the infraction and told him to "try fighting this ... I dare you!" It concluded with "see you in court," which the driver presented when appealing the ticket in Woburn District Court.

Read More