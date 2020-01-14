The purple haze over Arizona was caused by a marijuana farm, but it's not what you think

(CNN) The light from a medical marijuana farm filled the sky over Snowflake, Arizona, with a strange, purple glow on a recent foggy morning.

Cara Smith took a picture of the scene about 6:30 a.m. Friday on her way to work at Copperstate Farms, the largest medical marijuana wholesaler in the state.

She lives about two miles west of the farm and says she can't usually see the lights from her house.

"The purple lights are always there but don't usually light up the sky like this," she told CNN. "It had snowed that morning and was still very foggy and cloudy."

Snowflake is in Navajo County, Arizona, about 175 miles northeast of Phoenix and 50 miles southwest of the Petrified Forest National Park.

