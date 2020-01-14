The state prison that holds the death chamber in Arizona is closing

(CNN) The Arizona prison that holds the state's death chamber will be closed in a cost-cutting move.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced the closure of a state prison during his annual State of the State address to lawmakers Monday. A press release from his office said Florence Prison would be closed.

By shutting down the prison and transferring inmates to different facilities the state will save hundreds of millions of dollars over the next three years, the release from the governor's office said.

"It will enhance safety at our remaining facilities and save taxpayers $274 million over the next three years," Ducey told lawmakers in Phoenix, according to a transcript of the speech provided by the governor's office.

Let's make sure our prisons are staffed and secure for our correctional officers and inmates alike. My budget will fix the locks and provide additional pay raises for our correctional officers — on top of last year's raises. #TheArizonaWayhttps://t.co/sDdlOZfXPS — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 13, 2020

Staff employed at Florence will also be relocated to work at the Eyman prison complex just three miles away, the release said.

