Antonio Gates announced his retirement from the NFL

(CNN) Tight end Antonio Gates, 39, announced his retirement from the NFL today.

Born on June 18, 1980, Gates was a former college basketball star who never played football while at Kent State. But, he caught the eye of scouts for the San Diego Chargers and was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2003.

He would go on to have one of the most illustrious careers for a tight end. Across 16 seasons, he played in 236 games and had 955 receptions, 11,841 receiving yards and 116 touchdowns.

"After 16 seasons in the NFL, 16 seasons as a Charger, eight Pro Bowl appearances and many records broken, I find it hard to officially put this statement out and retire from the game of football," Gates said in a statement

"I never dreamed that I would play this game of football so long or how fortunate I would be to play it with just one organization."