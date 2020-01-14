Airline employee obtained a passenger's phone number, then harassed her via text, lawsuit alleges

(CNN) The texts came from an unfamiliar number. But the man on the other end of the conversation gave the impression that he knew her and could see her.

Ashley Barno says she was sitting in the San Diego International Airport in April 2019 when she got a text from someone asking how she was.

"I met you the other day at the airport," the person responded when she said she didn't recognize the number, according to copies of the texts that Barno's attorney shared with CNN. The man texted her that he worked for American Airlines.

"Btw I must tell you that you are gorgeous!" he added.

When Barno asked how he got her number and what his name was, the man insists she gave it to him and must have forgotten. His name is "Ahmad," he tells her. Later, Barno says he told her he got her phone number from a tag on her luggage.

Read More