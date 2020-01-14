An Alabama man was set to go on trial for killing his wife. Instead, he was freed

(CNN) Carl Harris was supposed to go on trial this week for the murder of his ex-wife, but Alabama prosecutors instead freed him, citing new evidence in the 1990 slaying.

Another man has been arrested.

Harris was arrested in 2016 and indicted by a Dale County grand jury for the murder of his ex-wife, Tracey Harris, and his trial was slated to begin Monday.

Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams initially thought he had a "strong, circumstantial case" against Harris, but on Monday he announced he was dropping the charges after he and Assistant District Attorney Jordan Davis discovered a witness statement from March 1990 from someone they believed to be "important to the case."

The Ozark Police Department and state police helped prosecutors track down the witness, traveling 180 miles to talk to her, and "based on that conversation and the relentless determination of Ms. Davis, new evidence was discovered," Adams said.

