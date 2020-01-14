The mystery over who's been leaving £2,000 cash bundles in a UK village has been solved

London (CNN) For years, residents of a small UK village were left baffled as to why bundles of cash, usually totaling £2,000 ($2,598) each, were being left on their streets.

Now, the mystery has finally been solved -- and two good Samaritans were behind the kind gestures.

The generous pair voluntarily came forward to the police after residents were left puzzled by the regular appearance of cash bundles, which have been found 12 times in Blackhall Colliery since 2014.

The couple, who have asked to remain anonymous, received unexpected windfalls and wanted to leave the money to help people, Durham Constabulary said in a statement.

They chose Blackhall Colliery as they had an "emotional connection" to the village after being helped by a resident, police added.

