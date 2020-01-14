(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa.
Former VP Biden is right about the US writing the rules for trade with our friends and allies so that countries like China don't. That is why it was a mistake for President Trump to abandon the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP). #DemDebate— Charlie Dent (@RepCharlieDent) January 15, 2020
Bernie's right, these trade agreements are designed to boost corporate profits. Lots of lip service about workers but the jobs aren't returning and the profits aren't boosting wages. #DemDebate— Aisha C. Moodie-Mills (@AishaMoodMills) January 15, 2020
Feels like Sanders will come out on top in the USMCA scrum. Unwilling to bend when everyone else does is what his people love.— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 15, 2020
.@BernieSanders missed a chance to answer the trade question & specifically address concerns of Iowans. #DemDebate @CNN— Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) January 15, 2020
This is the last debate before Iowa. A do or die time for some of these campaigns whether they realize it or not. But so far no one on this stage seems ready to make their final argument. Maybe it's a reluctance to go to the mattresses on foreign policy?— Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) January 15, 2020
During campaigns, candidates always promise that they will restore the war-making power of Congress but then change their tune once they are in the Oval Office. Congress has to take back this power on its own--it won't be returned voluntarily.— Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) January 15, 2020
.@PeteButtigieg personalizing the issue of war to a Navy buddy, achingly walking away from his toddler as he shipped off to Afghanistan was very effective.— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 15, 2020
Bravo to @ewarren.: Stop asking our military to solve problems that cannot be solved militarily. #Diplomacy!— Rekha Basu (@rekhabasu) January 15, 2020
Elizabeth Warren is struggling on commander in Chief questions. Like it's bad.— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 15, 2020
She's ill prepared on these issues. She wants to bring Wall Street and it looks distant and lost.
Tom Steyer's defense "answer" was a non-answer, he just cited a bunch of other people's work and offered zero policy ideas of his own. Maybe he is learning how to be a typical politician faster than usual. #DemDebate— Carrie Sheffield (@carriesheffield) January 15, 2020
It's not a sustainable position on Middle East troops. we don't need to start new wars, but should we leave Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan. Should we abandon NATO? This is all dangerously naive.— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 15, 2020
What's missing from the Dem candidates during these opening questions is an alternative agenda for foreign policy, national securit