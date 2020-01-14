(CNN) A British university will recruit 20 of its students to educate others on racism in a bid to stamp out prejudice on campus.

The University of Sheffield confirmed to CNN that students would be paid £9.34 ($12.14) per hour to run sessions to educate people on how to challenge racism, including so-called "microaggressions" -- subtle or brief comments or actions that communicate hostility or bias toward those who are black, Asian and of minority ethnic groups.

The "race equality champions," who will be in place by the end of February, will also train student society leaders and ensure they are aware of what support is available to those experiencing racism and bullying, university spokeswoman Sophie Armour told CNN.

The program, which has been developed by students and academics, will run for a year and could be made permanent, Armour said.

UK universities have been under increasing pressure to tackle racism.

