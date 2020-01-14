Questions over testimony of US witness in Nazi guard's trial

Berlin (CNN) The testimony of a Florida man in one of Germany's last Nazi trials has been called into question after German media raised doubts about his claims that he was imprisoned in a concentration camp as an infant.

Moshe Peter Loth, the 76-year-old American witness and co-plaintiff in the trial of a former prison guard known as "Bruno D.," hit the headlines in November when he tearfully hugged the accused in court and said, "Watch, everyone, I will forgive him."

Loth, who says he is a Holocaust survivor, claimed he and his Jewish mother were imprisoned at Stutthof concentration camp, in Nazi-occupied Poland, after his birth on September 2, 1943, according to his lawyer.

He said he was the victim of medical experiments and had to live as an outcast even after the war, according to his lawyer.

Read More