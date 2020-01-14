An American man in a Nazi trial may have made up his account

(CNN)The testimony of a Florida man in one of Germany's last Nazi trials has been called into question after German media reported that he is not Jewish.
Moshe Peter Loth, the 76-year-old American witness and co-plaintiff, hit the headlines in November when he tearfully hugged a former Nazi guard in court and said, "watch everyone, I will forgive him."
The former guard, known as "Bruno D," is standing trial in Hamburg after being accused of being an accessory to thousands of murders after he joined the SS as a guard between August 1944 and April 1945.
Loth, who claims he is a Holocaust survivor, said he and his Jewish mother were imprisoned at Stutthof concentration camp, in what is modern day Poland, the same time "Bruno D" worked there.
It was at the camp that a prison number was tattooed on his and his mother's arms, according to documents Loth submitted to the court.
On Monday, Hamburg district court spokesperson Kai Wantzen told CNN that research by the presiding judge Anne Meier-Göring found ''prison numbers were only tattooed in Auschwitz [concentration camp] but not at Stutthof."
The court -- which has been reviewing Loth's documentation -- therefore did not view Loth's testimony in court as ''particularly credible and plausible," Wantzen said.
It is unclear whether Loth or his mother, Helene, were incarcerated at the camp together, the court added.
On Monday, Loth withdrew from being part of the trial. He has not withdrawn his testimony, Wantzen added.
Loth's lawyer Salvatore Barba said in a statement that his mandate has ended "after my client himself withdrew from the co-lawsuit," adding that he welcomed the decision "despite the expressed lifelong search for his (Loth') personal history and true identity and the personal suffering he has gone through."
Red flags
Cracks began to emerge in Loth's account in December when German news magazine Der Spiegel reported that Loth's family were not Jewish. They were protestant, according to documents from the registry office in Dortmund and church register entries seen by Der Spiegel.
CNN has not been able to independently verify Der Spiegel's reporting on the religion of Lo