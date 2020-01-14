An American man in a Nazi trial may have made up his account

(CNN) The testimony of a Florida man in one of Germany's last Nazi trials has been called into question after German media reported that he is not Jewish.

Moshe Peter Loth, the 76-year-old American witness and co-plaintiff, hit the headlines in November when he tearfully hugged a former Nazi guard in court and said, "watch everyone, I will forgive him."

The former guard, known as "Bruno D," is standing trial in Hamburg after being accused of being an accessory to thousands of murders after he joined the SS as a guard between August 1944 and April 1945.

Loth, who claims he is a Holocaust survivor, said he and his Jewish mother were imprisoned at Stutthof concentration camp, in what is modern day Poland, the same time "Bruno D" worked there.

It was at the camp that a prison number was tattooed on his and his mother's arms, according to documents Loth submitted to the court.

