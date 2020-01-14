Questions over testimony of US witness in Nazi guard's trial

Berlin (CNN)The testimony of a Florida man in one of Germany's last Nazi trials has been called into question after German media raised doubts about his claims that he was imprisoned in a concentration camp as an infant.
Moshe Peter Loth, the 76-year-old American witness and co-plaintiff in the trial of a former prison guard known as "Bruno D.," hit the headlines in November when he tearfully hugged the accused in court and said, "Watch, everyone, I will forgive him."
"Bruno D." is standing trial in Hamburg accused of being an accessory to thousands of murders while serving in the SS as a guard between August 1944 and April 1945.
Loth, who says he is a Holocaust survivor, claimed he and his Jewish mother were imprisoned at Stutthof concentration camp, in Nazi-occupied Poland, after his birth on September 2, 1943, according to his lawyer.
He said he was the victim of medical experiments and had to live as an outcast even after the war, according to his lawyer.
It was at the camp that a prison number was tattooed on his and his mother's arms, according to documents Loth submitted to the court, a spokesperson for the court told CNN.
On Monday, Hamburg district court spokesperson Kai Wantzen told CNN that research by the presiding judge Anne Meier-Göring found ''prison numbers were only tattooed in Auschwitz [concentration camp] but not at Stutthof."
The court -- which has been reviewing Loth's documentation -- therefore did not view Loth's testimony as ''particularly credible and plausible," Wantzen said.
It is unclear whether Loth and his mother, Helene, were incarcerated at the camp together, the court added.
On Monday, Loth withdrew from being part of the trial. He has not withdrawn his testimony, Wantzen added.
Loth's lawyer, Salvatore Barba, declined to respond to numerous requests for comment from CNN in the past week, and instead referred CNN to his statement published by German news magazine Der Spiegel in D