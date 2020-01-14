Our must-have winter basics are up to 60% off at Thakoon

From perfect-for-layering turtlenecks to super chunky sweaters and cozy wool jackets, stylish winter basics are a must-have in every woman's wardrobe. They'll keep you warm, comfortable and stylish, despite wanting to be wrapped up in a blanket as opposed to being out and about.

Right now, Thakoon — one of our favorite direct-to-consumer brands — is hosting a massive sale through January 20. The brand is taking up to 60% off and over $100 off all the stunning pieces from its winter collection.

Not only is there a good amount of cold weather still ahead of us, this sale is a great opportunity to try out Thakoon for maybe the first time ever. The brand creates incredibly high-quality products at a non-luxury price point, and while we would consider them investment pieces, at up to 60% off the prices are that much more accessible.

A couple things to note: The sale runs through January 20, and all products are final sale with no returns, exchanges or price adjustments available. Only pieces from the winter collection are included in the sale, though if you're looking for breezy, warm-weather pieces, Thakoon just released some new arrivals worth checking out. Here are a couple of our top picks to get you started.

Knitted Tee in Black, Heather Taupe and Ivory ($38, originally $95; thakoon.com)

Chunky Turtleneck Sweater in Camel, Charcoal and Navy ($90, originally $225; thakoon.com)

Hooded Sweatshirt in White, Camel and Black ($40, originally $100; thakoon.com)

Wrap Tie Jacket in Charcoal and Camel ($90, originally $225; thakoon.com)

Mockneck Sweater Dress in Dark Chocolate ($70, originally $175; thakoon.com)

