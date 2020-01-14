Get a discounted screen for the big game now on Amazon

There's only two more Sundays until the Super Bowl, and that means it's about time to start planning your party. Whether you're ordering an absurd amount of chicken wings or celebrating the end of dry January, the real key to any successful party is a great screen with booming sound. Luckily, Amazon has killer deals on loads of the biggest and best TVs and home audio systems.

Whether your favorite team made it to the big game or not, you'll want to make sure to watch on a nice display. Try this Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series if you want the best bang for your buck. Down to $447.99 from $599.99, this high-performing TV can handle any small watching party. But if you're planning on hosting a lot of people, you'll want to kick it up a notch. Check out the Sony X950G 75-inch TV, which is marked down from $2,999.99 to $1,998. This screen is packed with HDR, plus it has Sony's "X-Wide Angle" technology, so no matter where your guests are sitting they'll have a great view of the game.

If you're happy with your TV, Amazon is also offering big sales on accessories that will make your viewing experience even better. Products like this Yamaha 7.2-Channel AV Receiver ($499.95, originally $599.95; amazon.com), or even this ViewSonic projector ($379.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com) are on sale and can take your party to the next level.

Whichever team you're rooting for (or if you're there for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at halftime), make sure to check out Amazon for great deals on everything to make your Super Bowl experience unforgettable. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.