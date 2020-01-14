Could this giant motivational bottle help you drink more water?

If you're like most people, you've made a list of new year's list of resolutions: Exercise more, get organized, eat healthier — and, oh yeah, ditch the sugary beverages and drink a whole lot more water. It's true: Seemingly everyone wants to drink more water this year. While that may sound easy enough, for some of us, guzzling water from morning till night is actually kind of a pain.

But water's benefits are undeniable. From helping with digestion and weight management, to clearing skin, lowering blood pressure and warding off fatigue, hydration is a key to living a healthier, more balanced life.

How much should we all be drinking? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there isn't a daily recommended intake for water, but the organization points to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommendation of a total water intake (which includes beverages other than water and food) of 15.5 cups (125 fluid ounces) of fluid for men, and 11.5 cups (91 ounces) for women.

Luckily there's a new water bottle to help you get on your hydrated way. And it's not just any water bottle. Trending on Amazon, the BuildLife 1-Gallon Water Bottle has more than 5,200 positive reviews because, for one, it can hold all the water you need to drink in one day — no more constantly heading to the sink for refills! Secondly, the bottle's time-stamped motivational messages will keep you on track throughout the day, reminding you how much you should have consumed in two hour increments, alongside words of encouragement like "9 am — You've got it" and "5 pm — No excuses."

BuildLife 1 Gallon Water Bottle ($18.96, amazon.com)

And really, with this bottle, there are no excuses! Having a visual reminder will make sure you're steadily drinking the right amount, so you're not chugging water at the end of the day to meet your goal. Priced at $14.96 to $21.96 for the 1-gallon (128-ounce) size — it also comes in 43- and 73-ounce sizes — the water bottle is BPA-free and made from PETG plastic, and features a stainless steel cap, a built-in handle for carrying, and a durable nylon lanyard for transporting (though many reviewers noted you should not carry the bottle by the lanyard when it's full!).

"Love it! I have been actually staying on track with my water intake," wrote one Amazon reviewer of her experience with the BuildLife bottle, with another customer adding, "We have just ordered our 4th one! It is so convenient! My husband and I used to carry around so many bottles of water when we would go out and now we have 3: 1 for my husband, 1 for our kids, and 1 for me. It is very durable. I repeat: it is sooo convenient not having to refill."

Ready to jump-start your 2020 water resolution? Then shop the BuildLife water bottle below and you'll be on your way before you know it.

BuildLife 1 Gallon Water Bottle ($18.96, amazon.com)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Need something more portable? Here are three more water bottles we love that can also help you stay on top of your 2020 hydration goals:

Hydro Flask 21-Ounce Insulated Bottle ($32.74; amazon.com)

Signature bottle of the VSCO girl, Hydro Flask is a trendy way to stay hydrated while keeping your water cold all day long.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Yeti Rambler 18-Ounce Insulated Bottle ($29.99; amazon.com)

For the more rugged, Yeti has super durable bottles. They also feature tons of customizable lids so you can build the bottle that's best for you.

_______________________________________________________________________________

S'well 17-Ounce Insulated Bottle ($33.79; amazon.com)

S'well has an incredible number of designs for its bottles, including ones that look like wood and marble.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.