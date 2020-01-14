Save on PNY storage products in this Amazon Gold Box sale

If you're looking for faster speeds and more storage to start off 2020, look no further than today's Amazon deals on PNY SD cards and flash drives. Today only, PNY SD cards and flash drives are on sale up to 65% off.

Whether you're uploading video files, just got a new computer or need a new SD card for your camera, these PNY products are a steal. Now for just $15.99, you can snag a 128 GB High-Speed SD Card, down from $45.20. It's 256 GB bigger brother is also on sale for $31.99, down from $91.18. These SD cards offer blistering speeds up to 95MB/second, making them ideal for high-performing DSLR cameras.

If you're not a photo junkie, PNY flash drives are also on sale. This PNY flash drive, going for $14.99, has USB 3.0, making it approximately 10 times faster than older PNY models fitted with USB 2.0. Plus, the sale also applies to all four sizes, ranging from 32 GB up to 256 GB.

But remember, these deals will be gone tonight, so get them while you can. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.