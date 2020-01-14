Murrurundi, Australia (CNN) It's 8 p.m. at the Royal Hotel in Murrurundi and the mercury is hovering at around 42 degrees Celsius (107F). After a sweltering day, the locals are gathering at their favorite watering hole -- in a town that has no water.

The land looks barren as far as the eye can see. Fields are scorched brown, trees dead from the roots, leaving Australia's famous bushland a tinderbox that could spark even worse fires in the months to come.

Even without the flames licking at their homes, residents are under threat -- Murrurundi is one of a number of towns increasingly running out of water.

"If you drink beer, you're alright," said local Warren Bramley when asked what it's like to live with the drought.

Read More