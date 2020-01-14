(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the House will vote Wednesday on a resolution to name the impeachment managers for the Senate trial of President Trump and transmit the articles to the chamber.
-- Dozens of school children were injured after a plane dumped jet fuel over schools near Los Angeles.
-- Several people have been arrested in Iran over the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that those responsible would be punished.
-- Vince Vaughn received social media flak and support for his brief chat with President Trump.
-- Police believe a 14-year-old who vanished on his way to school has been found dead in a chimney.
-- Six tourists have been arrested at Machu Picchu after fecal matter was found at a sacred location on the famed Inca citadel in Peru.
-- More than 200,000 voters who were set to be purged from Wisconsin's rolls will remain for the time being.
-- It's a whale! It's a plane! It's ... a whale of a plane! One of the aviation world's most hotly anticipated planes, the Airbus Beluga XL, has entered full-time service ... and it. is. HUGE.