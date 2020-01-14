(CNN) Six tourists have been arrested at Machu Picchu after fecal matter was found at a sacred location on the famed Inca citadel in Peru.

Four men and two women entered an area within the Temple of the Sun, a temple built by Incas to host ceremonies, authorities at the site said.

The tourists damaged a wall at the site and feces were found inside the temple on Sunday, the Ministry of Culture told CNN affiliate TV Peru.

Darwin Baca León, mayor of the Machupicchu district, which contains the iconic Machu Picchu site, told reporters after the arrests were made that the group had "attacked" the local heritage.

He added that the incident is under investigation.

Read More