(CNN) What exactly is the Trump administration up to in Iran?

If its goal were to topple the Islamic Republic's clerical and military leadership, things probably wouldn't look much different from what's going on now.

In the last 10 days, the US eliminated Iran's military general Qasem Soleimani and reportedly tried to wipe out another top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander in Yemen. President Donald Trump cranked up already punishing sanctions, and spent the weekend tweeting support for anti-government protests and warning the regime in Farsi not to crack down. Top officials are meanwhile tying themselves in knots on intelligence used to justify the Soleimani strike, raising suspicions about the "imminent" attacks they claim to have pre-empted.