Two Pittsburgh area teenagers took a video of a toddler vaping. Now police are investigating

(CNN) Pennsylvania State Police said child endangerment charges are pending against two teenage girls after video posted on social media appeared to show them recording a toddler using a vaping device.

"The child, while observed in the video to be coughing after inhaling from the device, did not display any other visible effects," the police statement said.

Authorities alerted the child's parents, who they said were unaware of the incident, and also reported it to Children and Youth Services. Charges of endangering the welfare of children are pending against the teenagers, police said.

The teenagers are not related to the boy, police said.

Police have not publicly identified the two teenagers, but the United School District of Armagh, Pennsylvania confirmed that it believes the girls were students in the district.

"United administration was made aware of the video today, and the matter is being investigated by the authorities," superintendent Barbara Parkins said in a statement. "We believe that two of our students were involved in the situation. The names of those students were provided to the authorities."

Parkins told CNN that the school district was also notified of the incident through the tip reporting system, adding that the district was not involved in "imposing punishment" on them.