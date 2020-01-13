Cops pulled over a car after people spotted a girl with a 'Help me' sign, but it was just a joke

(CNN) Concerned drivers called police in California this weekend after seeing a child hold up a sign with a plea for help.

Passing motorists spotted the sign, "Help me, she's not my mom!! Help!!" in the Sacramento area Saturday, according to authorities. A girl was holding up a piece of notebook paper in the back seat.

Two motorcycle officers and a K-9 unit responded in a "high risk enforcement stop," California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said in a statement on Facebook

After speaking with the driver, officers discovered it was all a joke. The girl's mother was driving, and she had no idea what her daughter was doing in the back seat.

The child had "made it all up and thought it was a fun thing to do," CHP South Sacramento said. CHP did not report the age of the child.

Read More