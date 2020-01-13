Parents allegedly left their toddler in a running car as they gambled. Then the car was stolen

(CNN) The parents of a 16-month-old child face charges for allegedly leaving the toddler in an unlocked and running car as they gambled, and two men also were arrested for allegedly stealing that car and dropping the child off in a parking lot, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Kimberley Cook, 21, told deputies that she and Anthony Blue, 29, left their 16-month-old child in their Chrysler 300 vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, the sheriff's Office said in a statement. At the same time, they allegedly went to a Shell Gas Mart store in Humble, Texas, to play 8 liner machines, the electronic gambling games, according to the sherrif's office in a statement.

Cook and Blue would periodically check on the infant as the child slept in the running unlocked car, the statement alleges.

The statement also alleges that Vincent Leon Cannady, 19, and Jabari Jonathan Davis,18, saw the car unlocked and running and stole it.

Cook and Blue discovered their car was missing just after midnight, and police were called.

