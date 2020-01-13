A water main break in New York City flooded streets and disrupted subway commutes

(CNN) A water main break in New York flooded streets, caused water damage to buildings, and disrupted subway commutes just before the Monday morning rush hour.

The break occurred on Manhattan's Upper West Side around 5 a.m. ET, officials said at a news conference. It caused significant delays on the 1, 2 and 3 subway lines and street closures on Broadway from 72nd Street to 61st Street.

Emergency crews are on the scene working to repair the problem, officials said, and the water was shut off around 8 a.m.

Emergency crews are working to resolve this morning's water main break on the UWS. It continues to have an effect on transit and traffic. 1 and 3 trains are suspended and the 2 is running on the 5. Broadway is closed in the area of West 62nd St. https://t.co/Tt6kx0eBW0 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 13, 2020

It likely will take days to complete work and restore streets, said Vincent Sapienza, Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection.

Update: an @fdny official says they are "close" to fixing this water main break, which turned Broadway on the upper West side into a river #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/rx14YRpxQM — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) January 13, 2020

Video posted by Derick Waller, a reporter for CNN affiliate WABC , shows the flooding virtually turning a section of Broadway into a river.

The water main break that flooded the Upper West Side this morning also resulted in a packed commute. This was the tunnel between Port Authority and Times Square! Updates: https://t.co/LNHwO0iAKv pic.twitter.com/d9IoSCA4hQ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 13, 2020

Read More