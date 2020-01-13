New York's attorney general is investigating whether the NYPD illegally targeted people of color for subway fare evasion

(CNN) New York Attorney General Letitia James is launching an investigation into whether NYPD officers have illegally targeted people of color on the city's subways in their enforcement of fare evasion laws and regulations.

"We've all read the stories and seen the disturbing videos of men, women, and children being harassed, dragged away, and arrested by officers in our city's subway system, which is why we are launching an investigation into this deeply troublesome conduct," James said in a statement on Monday.

"If groups of New Yorkers have been unfairly targeted because of the color of their skin, my office will not hesitate to take legal action."

The NYPD denied allegations that it targeted people based on their race.

"The NYPD's transit officers patrol day and night to keep six million daily riders safe and enforce the law fairly and equally without consideration of race or ethnicity," Devora Kaye, the NYPD's acting deputy commissioner of public information, said in a statement.

