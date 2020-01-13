The New York Public Library's most checked-out book of all time is a story about a little boy enjoying a snowfall

(CNN) Since it was founded more than a century go, the New York Public Library has seen millions of books checked in and out. But the book that's been checked out the most is a simple story about a child enjoying his city's first snowfall.

The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats. That picture book has been borrowed a whopping 485,584 times since it was published in 1962. The library, the second largest in the US after the Library of Congress, has released its list of the Top 10 checkouts of all time . Topping it is "" by Ezra Jack Keats. That picture book has been borrowed a whopping 485,584 times since it was published in 1962.

The story -- about an African American boy named Peter -- is "one of the earliest examples of diversity in children's books," the library said.

"'The Snowy Day' is such a relatable story because snow is an experience all New Yorkers have experienced," Andrew Medlar, one of the experts who helped compile the list, told CNN.

There are several children's books on the list

Read More