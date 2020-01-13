A high school basketball game in Dallas ended in a shooting

(CNN) A high school basketball game ended in a shooting that left a teen in critical condition Saturday night in Dallas.

An 18-year-old male was shot during the game after a fight broke out inside the Davis Field House around 9:10 p.m., according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital where he remained in critical condition Sunday night.

On Sunday, a 15-year-old male turned himself into the police and was charged with aggravated assault, according to police. Two other juveniles have been identified as persons of interest but will not be charged, the release said.

The game was between South Oak Cliff High School and Justin F. Kimball High School, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

Both teachers and students were concerned with the violence that occurred at a school game.

