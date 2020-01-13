Every Catholic bishop in Texas is slamming Gov. Abbott's decision to bar refugees

(CNN) All 16 of Texas' Catholic bishops have issued a joint statement slamming Gov. Greg Abbott, who is Catholic, for announcing the state will bar refugees in 2020.

The bishops call Abbott's decision "misguided" and say it "denies people who are fleeing persecution, including religious persecution, from being able to bring their gifts and talents to our state and contribute to the general common good of all Texans."

"As Catholics, an essential aspect of our faith is to welcome the stranger and care for the alien," the bishops say in the statement, issued Friday.

Under an executive order signed by President Trump, groups that resettle refugees must submit their plans -- including agreements with states and local governments -- by Jan. 21. At least 41 governors have consented to resettle refugees in their state.