Not much love now in world of romance writers

Roxanne Jones, a founding editor of ESPN Magazine and former vice president at ESPN, has been a producer, reporter and editor at the New York Daily News and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Jones is co-author of "Say it Loud: An Illustrated History of the Black Athlete." She talks politics, sports and culture weekly on Philadelphia's 900AM WURD. The views expressed here are solely hers. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Who doesn't appreciate a good love story, especially these days?

In a world unhinged by fear and hate, some days love feels like our only hope. Look no further than how the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has captivated the globe, giving many of us a brief respite from the chaos of divisive politics and rabid warmongering we hear every day.

Since childhood, reading has been my favorite escape, a safe place to dream when the problems of the world got too heavy. But lately it seems those problems have intruded into my reading refuge.

And I'm not the only bookworm feeling out of sorts.

Romance Writers of America , a trade group with more than 9,000 members, is reeling after recent backlash over accusations of racism and a lack of diversity within the romance publishing world—a billion-dollar industry that has long been criticized for its lack of diversity and inclusion.