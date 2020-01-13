World's oldest professional footballer Kazuyoshi Miura, 52, signs new contract

(CNN) While most footballers at the age of 52 are well into their second decade of retirement, Kazuyoshi Miura has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet.

The Japanese striker, nicknamed "King Kazu," has signed a new 12-month contract with first division club Yokohama FC to take him into a 35th season of professional football.

Miura, who turns 53 in February, played just three times last season as Yokohama earned promotion from Japan's second tier.

He holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest professional player to score a competitive league goal, and in March 2017 he became the oldest player to appear in a professional match, surpassing Englishman Stanley Matthews' old record.