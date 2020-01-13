Get organized this year with Wayfair's Fresh Start Storage Sale

The start of a new year is the perfect time to get your home in order, especially since Wayfair is marking down storage solutions for every room. Shop the home superstore's Fresh Start Storage Sale now through January 17, and load up on everything you'll need this year to keep all your stuff in its proper place.

Storage items start at just $9.99 at this sale and are sorted by category. Browse through handy organizational products for the kitchen, closet, bathroom, laundry room, entryway, outdoors and garage, along with general storage basics and even further discounted storage clearance.

Plus, shop specific storage solutions for all your holiday decor to ensure all your most festive possessions safely make it to next year. (Truly forward thinking shoppers know that January is the best time to buy a new Christmas tree anyway.)

So set the tone for 2020 and get your house in tip-top shape. Just be sure to shop before Wayfair puts this sale back in storage. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.