(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Cory Booker announced he's ending his run for President after he failed to qualify for Tuesday's debate. It marks another departure of a high-profile black candidate.
-- The Queen agreed on a 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan. Meanwhile, Princes William and Harry denied a UK newspaper story alleging that a rift in the royal family was caused by William's "bullying attitude."
-- Nominations for 92nd Academy Awards were announced, and the dark, comic-book drama "Joker" led with 11 nods.
-- A man allegedly stabbed eight people at several locations in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in what police said was a random spree of violence.
-- Australia is dropping thousands of veggies from helicopters for hungry animals escaping bushfires.
-- Abby Huntsman, who has co-hosted "The View" since 2018, announced she is departing the ABC daytime talk show.
-- Retired Pope Benedict has issued a passionate defense of priestly celibacy, saying he "cannot remain silent" as his successor, Pope Francis, considers easing the prohibition on married men serving as priests.
-- Philippine authorities have urged a "total evacuation" of almost half a million people near the capital, Manila, after a volcano spewed ash up to nine miles high, prompting warnings of a possible "explosive eruption."