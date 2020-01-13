Three teachers killed in suspected militant attack on Kenya primary school

(CNN) Three teachers were killed in a suspected Al Shabaab attack on a primary school in northeastern Kenya, police said on Monday.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. local time in Kamuthe in Garrisa County near the Somali border, where Al Shabaab militants have notched up attacks in recent weeks.

The assailants attacked a police post and partially damaged a telecommunications mast, National Kenya Police Service, said in a tweet about the incident, adding that its officers were in pursuit of the attackers.

The group's militants also shot dead four children who sought refuge at a nearby police post in Saretho village, near Garrisa, last week. Police in Kenya said the attackers had also targeted a telecoms mast in the area.

Three Americans, including a US service member and two civilian contractors, were killed in the attack carried out by Al-Shabaab on a Kenya Defense Force in Manda Bay, Lamu County near Kenya's border with Somalia. Kenya's military said its officers killed at least four terrorists in the attack on the airfield.