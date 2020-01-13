Niger declares three days of mourning after 89 soldiers killed in attack on military base

(CNN) The Niger government has declared three days of national mourning after 89 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military base, a government spokesman said.

The attack happened on Thursday when heavily armed militants attacked an army outpost in Chinagodrar in the country's west, near the border of Mali, government spokesman Abdourahame Zakari said in a statement Sunday.

Niger's flag will also be flown at half-staff throughout the territory as the country mourns the troops killed in the raid.

President Mahamadou Issoufou sent his "deepest condolences" to the victims' families and wished those wounded in the attack a speedy recovery.

The number of troops killed in Thursday's attack tops casualty figures from last month's raid by jihadist militants on another military outpost in the country's west, which left 71 soldiers dead.

