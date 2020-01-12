Sydney Opera House illuminates its sails in moving tribute to Australian firefighters

(CNN) The Sydney Opera House honored Australian firefighters over the weekend with a moving tribute.

For several hours on Saturday evening, the performing arts center illuminated its iconic sails with images of firefighters battling bushfires across the country.

One of the images was a simple, hand-painted sign that had heart shapes and read "THANK YOU FIRIES."

"We want to send a message of hope and strength, and importantly to thank the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage," the opera house said on Twitter

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service shared a video of the illuminated sails on Facebook.

