Canadians got an emergency alert about a nuclear power plant incident. It was sent in error, the plant says

(CNN) An emergency alert sent to residents of Canada's Ontario province that warned about an "incident" at a nuclear power plant was sent in error, the Ontario Power Generation said.

On Sunday morning at about 7:20 a.m., an "incident" was reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station near Toronto, triggering the government to send an emergency alert to local residents. The bulletin, sent to people within 10 kilometers of the nuclear plant, did not offer details about the incident.

"There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station and emergency staff are responding to the situation. People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time," said a mobile alert seen by CNN.

The Province of Ontario urged residents to turn to local media for further information and instructions.

But shortly afterward, officials said the alert had been sent in error.