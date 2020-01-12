Portuguese motorbike rider dies during race across Saudi Arabia

(CNN) Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Gonçalves died Sunday after a crash in the Dakar Rally, a race across Saudi Arabia.

Gonçalves' fall came 276 kilometers into the day's stage, which took competitors from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir in Saudi Arabia's desert during the two-week race.

Race organizers got an alert at 10:08 a.m. and dispatched a medical helicopter that reached him eight minutes later, the Dakar Rally said. Emergency responders found him unconscious after he went into cardiac arrest, and he was taken by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Medical workerse tend to Paulo Goncalves after a crash Sunday.

Competitors Kevin Benavides and Toby Price tried to assist Gonçalves, the Dakar Rally said

Gonçalves, 40, was racing in his 13th Dakar Rally. He made his debut in 2006 and had finished in the top 10 four times, the Dakar Rally said, including as a runner-up in 2015. This was the first Dakar Rally to take place in Saudi Arabia, which meant a new challenge for every racer.

