Ten years after an earthquake devastated their country, many Haitians have little hope

(CNN)Ten years ago today a massive earthquake struck Haiti, transforming capital city Port-au-Prince into a nightmare in seconds. Some 70,000 people would be buried within a week's time. Hundreds of thousands more would follow them to the grave.
The devastating force of the 7.0 quake on January 12, 2010, split the country's history itself in two: before, and after.
Before had been a long, tangled history of dictatorship, occupation and resistance, shot through with the pride of a slave revolution that defeated Napoleon Bonaparte's army. After was unimaginable -- a blank slate.
"I think they just dropped a bomb on Port-au-Prince," is what Francoise Chandler, a local UNICEF communications officer, told her daughter after the first tremor struck. She had just picked her up from school.
"Everything was shaking, and there was a lot of noise. I thought it was like September 11 in New York, because I had been in New York in that period, Chandler says. Thick dust rose in the air around their car.
"Are we going die?" she remembers her daughter asking. Chandler replied, "I don't have the answer to that, but if we're going to die, we'll die together."
And then, she says, her daughter "stopped asking questions."
Hope and hopelessness
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake itself lasted less than 30 seconds. The immediate aftermath was horrifying. But an outpouring of solidarity within the country, and between Haiti and the rest o