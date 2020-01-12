Ten years after an earthquake devastated their country, many Haitians have little hope

(CNN) Ten years ago today a massive earthquake struck Haiti, transforming capital city Port-au-Prince into a nightmare in seconds. Some 70,000 people would be buried within a week's time. Hundreds of thousands more would follow them to the grave.

The devastating force of the 7.0 quake on January 12, 2010, split the country's history itself in two: before, and after.

Before had been a long, tangled history of dictatorship, occupation and resistance, shot through with the pride of a slave revolution that defeated Napoleon Bonaparte's army. After was unimaginable -- a blank slate.

"I think they just dropped a bomb on Port-au-Prince," is what Francoise Chandler, a local UNICEF communications officer, told her daughter after the first tremor struck. She had just picked her up from school.

"Everything was shaking, and there was a lot of noise. I thought it was like September 11 in New York, because I had been in New York in that period, Chandler says. Thick dust rose in the air around their car.

