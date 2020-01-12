A firefighter and a police officer were killed at the scene of a crash in Texas

(CNN) A firefighter and police officer were killed while working the scene of an icy crash in Texas, authorities said.

A second firefighter was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident on Interstate 27 in Lubbock, officials said.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene of a single vehicle car Saturday morning. While there, a second vehicle towing a trailer was traveling southbound when it crossed over the median, about 25 yards from the first accident, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. It struck two firefighters and one police officer.

Officer Nicholas Reyna, 27, and Paramedic Eric Hill, 39, were killed, police said. Firefighter Matt Dawson, 30, was hospitalized in critical condition.

"The people who put on this badge, the people who put on that badge, they give their life to their communities. We are true servants. To my family here in Lubbock, my police department and fire department family, hearts go out to them," Mitchell said.

