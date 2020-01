Paralyzed man breaks world record for finishing a marathon in an exoskeleton suit

(CNN) A South Carolina man competing in the 2020 Charleston Marathon has beaten the world record for the fastest time to finish a marathon in an exoskeleton suit.

Adam Gorlitsky, who is paralyzed from the waist down, completed Saturday's 26.2-mile race with a time of 33 hours, 50 minutes and 23 seconds, Cory Michel, one of the organizers of the Charleston Marathon, told CNN.

The current record holder is British man Simon Kindleysides, who finished the 2018 London Marathon in 36 hours and 46 minutes, according to Guinness World Records

Guinness has not certified Gorlitsky's race results, which Gorlitsky said he plans to submit to the organization Monday.

Gorlitsky started walking the race Thursday night and finished Saturday morning, without taking any breaks for sleep.

