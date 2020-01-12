Baby opossum beaten until blinded on Hilton Head golf course

(CNN) A baby opossum was found beaten until she was blinded at a Hilton Head golf course in South Carolina, according to the Wildlife Rehab of Greenville.

The opossum, now named Scarlett, was found on Tuesday with a broken jaw, one eye protruding, the other eye injured and a large gash on her throat, Wendy Watson, the president of the Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, told CNN.

"The injuries are indicative of being struck with a golf club," Watson alleges.

The opossum, who is less than a year old, weighs two pounds and still has her baby teeth. A volunteer with the Wildlife Rehab nonprofit, which rehabilitates then releases injured wildlife, is providing Scarlett with medical care in Hilton Head.

A baby opossum getting treatment for injuries.

"No one has been caught for doing this," Watson said. "We reported it to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and they investigated. Without pictures or video, they cannot move forward."

Read More