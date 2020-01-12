Seahawks and Packers renew rivalry in NFL's Divisional Round

(CNN) It is a battle of rising stars and veteran quarterbacks in the NFL Divisional Playoffs on Sunday.

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Seattle's Russell Wilson are two of the most established quarterbacks in the NFL, each with one Super Bowl win. On Sunday, they stand in each other's way as the Seahawks and Packers face off in Green Bay.

On the AFC side, it's two of the league's bright young stars in Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson dueling as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans.

Here's what to watch for this NFL Sunday as teams look to make their conference championships:

Young stars hope to lead Chiefs and Texans to glory

Read More