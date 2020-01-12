Legendary NFL coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson found out on live TV they were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

(CNN) Two legendary NFL coaches received life-changing news on live television over the weekend.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher and Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson received news they'd been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Both are NFL analysts and are now part of the HOF's Class of 2020, which is also part of the hall's "Centennial Slate." This is the 100th season of the NFL.

Johnson says coaches and players are the reason he's here