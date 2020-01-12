A New York man assaulted a flight attendant on a plane and then charged toward the responding officers, police say

(CNN) A New York man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a flight attendant on a flight to New Jersey and later attacking police officers, officials say.

Matthew Dingley, 28, is accused of assaulting the flight attendant on Thursday evening on a CommutAir flight that was operating as a United Express flight from Dulles International Airport in Virginia to Newark Liberty International Airport, according to a statement from CommutAir Chief Operating Officer Joel Raymond.

The flight landed without incident, the statement says, and "was met by local law enforcement due to a disruptive passenger."

A little before 9 p.m., Port Authority Police responded to the flight when it arrived at Newark Airport. When the plane stopped and the doors opened, Dingley allegedly charged at the responding officers causing them to fall down the stairs used for passengers and hit the pavement, said Scott Ladd, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

When more officers arrived, they were able to restrain Dingley, Ladd said.

