Off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's detective killed after helping a person cross the street

(CNN) An off-duty detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was helping a person cross the street Sunday when she was hit by a car and died.

Det. Amber Leist, 41, was driving around 11 a.m. PST when she noticed a person fall while crossing the street. Leist got out of her car to help the person and was hit by another car while heading back to hers, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference Sunday.

The driver of the car that hit Leist stopped and attempted to render aid, said Los Angeles Police Commander Marc Reina. Leist was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, Villanueva said.

"This is a sad day for us," Villanueva said. "She was an outstanding detective who would lead by example."

Fault has not been determined at this point, Reina said.

