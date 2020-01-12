Dina Lohan, mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, charged with DWI

(CNN) Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested Saturday evening in Nassau County, New York, and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, according to online court records.

Lohan also faces four other charges: operating an unregistered vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle, driving without a license, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the 3rd degree, the online court records state.

Lohan pleaded not guilty to all charges at her arraignment Sunday and has returned home, according to her attorney, Mark Jay Heller.

"We're going to vigorously defend the case against her," Heller said. "She never had a sobriety test, and we take the position that they are not going to be able to establish that she was driving while intoxicated."

Lohan was involved in an auto accident Saturday and allegedly left the scene, Nassau County Police said Sunday evening. Officers located her in Merrick, New York, and arrested her for DWI, Lt. Richard LeBrun told CNN.

