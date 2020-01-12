The FBI is on the hunt for a man who allegedly killed a woman and disappeared with their 3-year-old son

(CNN) The FBI has asked the public's help in locating a 32-year-old man they say is on the run with his 3-year-old son after allegedly killing the boy's mother.

The boy is believed to be in danger, police said.

A state felony arrest warrant charges Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira with one count of murder after he allegedly killed a woman in New Mexico and took off with their toddler son, the federal agency said in a January 10 news released published by the Roswell Police Department.

Officers found the 27-year-old victim, identified by the police department as Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, on January 7.

A federal arrest warrant was also issued for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to the news release.

Read More