Sergio Aguero hits scoring landmark as merciless Manchester City thrash Aston Villa

(CNN)Is Sergio Aguero now the finest international goalscorer to ever grace the English Premier League?
The Manchester City goal machine scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa, Sunday, to eclipse Thierry Henry as the division's top international goalscorer.
Aguero, from Argentina, now has an incredible 177 goals, two more than French Arsenal legend Henry and 33 more than Dutchman Robin van Persie.
The hat-trick at Villa Park was Aguero's 12th in the Premier League, which also surpassed Alan Shearer's previous hat-trick record.