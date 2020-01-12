Malta gets a new prime minister amid scandal over the killing of a journalist

(CNN) Lawyer Robert Abela will become Malta's new Prime Minister after securing a surprising victory in his party's leadership contest, which was triggered by a political scandal over the assassination of an investigative journalist that brought down the country's previous leader and several of his allies.

Abela was seen as an outsider in the race to succeed Joseph Muscat, who announced his resignation in December , but defeated his rival Chris Fearne to take control of the country's governing Labour Party. He is expected to be sworn in on Monday.

Muscat announced his plans to step down in December, as the investigation into the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia -- killed by a car bomb in October 2017 -- began to engulf his premiership.

Caruana Galizia had been investigating alleged corruption within the government, and her family and protesters have accused Muscat of trying to shield members of his inner circle from the ongoing investigation into her death.

Muscat has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His chief of staff and tourism minister also left their posts shortly before the prime minister announced his resignation late last year.

